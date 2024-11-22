 Imtiaz Ali Says Highway Crew Member Tried To 'Be Around' Alia Bhatt When She Changed, Used Loo In Open: 'I Sent Him Back'
Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recalled how he fired a crew member on Highway sets for "trying to be around" Alia Bhatt when she used the loo. "We were shooting on a highway with no vanity vans. Alia had to change or go for nature’s call in unusual places. One crew member tried to be around her during that time," he said.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 09:39 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who propelled Alia Bhatt to overnight fame with the film, Highway, recalled an incident when the film was being shot in a village and the team had no access to vanity vans and other amenities. He shared that Alia would have to go to 'unusual places' to change or use the loo, and at that time, a crew member tried to get near her.

Speaking at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, Imtiaz shared that they were shooting the film on a rural highway, as most of the film is shot outdoors, and there were no proper vanity vans and facilities. "Alia had to change or go for nature’s call in unusual places. One crew member tried to be around her during that time, and I immediately sent him back," he recalled.

He went on to say, "This happened thrice in my career, but not anymore. Times have changed drastically. Actresses are really safe on sets now."

He also stated that today, the film sets in Mumbai are a "safe space" for the female actresses and crew as over 200 people work together in a unit, and everyone is treated with respect.

article-image

Highway was the second film of Alia's career, after she marked her debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year. However, it was this film that established her as an actress and reshaped her career.

In the film, she played the role of the daughter of a rich family, who gets abducted, and later develops an unusual bond with her kidnapper, played by Randeep Hooda.

article-image

The film was lauded by the audience and critics alike, and Alia was specially appreciated for her acting chops in the film.

