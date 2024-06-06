‘I’m Safe But My Concern Is Growing Terrorism In Punjab’: Kangana Ranaut REACTS After Getting Slapped By CISF Constable

Bollywood actress, and BJP's newly-elected MP Kangana Ranaut was slapped by a CISF female security guard Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport while clearing security check for flight to Delhi on Thursday.

The actress talked about the incident and gave her first statement. In a video, shared by a user on platform X.

She stated, "Namaste Friends, I have been getting a lot of calls from the media and my well wishers. I'm safe, and perfectly fine. The incident that happened at the Chandigarh airport was with the security personal, while I was passing by the security check, the CISF Constable was abusing me, and she hit me. When I asked her, why she did that, she said, it's because she supports farmers protest. I'm safe but my concern is the terrorism that is growing in Punjab how to deal with that."

Here's What Happened After Kulwinder Slapped Kangana

CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur posted at Chandigarh airport was immediately detained and held in the commandant office at the airport while the police started recording her statements to file an FIR.

Kulwinder Kaur was reportedly angry with actor Kangana for her derogatory remarks made on the farmers protest last year.

Kangana Ranaut slapped by CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur at Chandigarh airport for calling protesting farmers Khalistanis. pic.twitter.com/IGfXz2l4os — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 6, 2024

Kulwinder Allegedly Upset Over Kangana's Farmer Protest Remark

In 2021, an FIR was filed against Kangana after she referred to farmers' protests (Kisan Morcha) as a Khalistani movement and the Sikh community as Khalistani terrorists.

"Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today... But let's not forget one woman... The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke neeche crush kiya tha (the only woman PM who crushed them under her shoes). No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh k tukde nahi hone diye (but she did not let the nation get divided)," Kangana posed on her Instagram story.

Read Also Who Is Kulwinder Kaur? CISF Constable Who Slapped BJP MP Kangana Ranaut At Chandigarh Airport

Kangana's Victory At Mandi

Kangana won the Lok Sabha election from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency. The BJP candidate got a total of 5,37,022 votes. She defeated Vikramaditya Singh of Congress by a margin of 74,755 votes.