 IFTDA Files Complaint Against Paparazzi For 'Breaching Privacy' Of Deol Family Amid Veteran Actor Dharmendra's Ailing Health
The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has filed a police complaint against paparazzi and online media for invading veteran actor Dharmendra’s privacy by filming his family without consent during his illness. The complaint calls for strict action. Sunny Deol and industry figures like Karan Johar condemned the media’s insensitive behavior during this difficult time.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Veteran actor Dharmendra | Instagram: Dharmendra

Mumbai: The Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) has lodged a formal police complaint against certain paparazzi and online media platforms for what it called "inhuman" and "unethical" behavior while covering veteran actor Dharmendra's recent health condition.

In a letter addressed to the Senior Inspector of Juhu Police Station, IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit said that some paparazzi and online accounts "breached privacy" by entering the premises of the veteran actor's residence and "recording footage and images of his family members without consent." These visuals were later circulated online.

IFTDA also urged the police to take strict legal action against those responsible and demanded that a strong example be set to prevent such incidents in the future.

The complaint comes amid growing outrage over media behaviour during Dharmendra's hospital stay. The veteran actor, 89, was recently released from Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after a brief illness.

Sunny Deol Loses His Temper At Photographers

Earlier in the day, Sunny Deol lost his temper with photographers who were stationed outside his home following his father's hospital discharge. The visibly emotional actor told them, "Aap logon ko sharam aayni chaiyeh... Aapke ghar mein maa-baap hain, bacche hain....", he said, folding his hands in frustration.

Several personalities from the film industry also spoke out against the constant media attention surrounding the veteran actor.

After Sunny Deol's angry outburst at photographers outside his home, filmmaker Karan Johar shared a message on his Instagram Story, expressing how painful it was to watch what he called a "media circus" around the Deol family. He also added that it was heartbreaking to see the lack of basic "courtesy and sensitivity" during such an emotional time for the family.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also shared a message on Instagram, saying, "It's high time for the media to respect the Deol family's personal privacy. Let's offer them the peaceful space they truly need, especially during challenging times."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

