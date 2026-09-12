'If We Don't Fight, No One Will': Armaan Malik Reacts To Trolls After Brother Amaal Calls Out Salman Khan Films Over Hero Credit Row

Armaan Malik Reacts To Trolls After Brother Amaal Calls Out Salman Khan Films Over Hero Credit Row | Salman Khan Films/Instagram

Singer Armaan Malik reacted to trolls after his brother Amaal Mallik called out Salman Khan Films’ team for allegedly not giving him due credit. Responding to a user who accused the brothers of being “ungrateful” despite Salman Khan's support, Armaan defended their stance and said, “If we don’t fight for our right, no one will.”

A user wrote on X, “A shameful behaviour from the two brothers. The support they got should have gone to more grateful and worthy people.” Reacting to the post, Armaan hit back, saying, “Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I’d be curious to hear how that feels.”

Please go create an original song, write it or sing it, then watch your name be conveniently left out where it belongs. I’d be curious to hear how that feels :)



Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to… https://t.co/gsjwUj7EV7 — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2026

The singer further clarified that he has always remained grateful to the people who contributed to his journey and success. However, he stressed that gratitude should not mean staying silent when one’s rightful credit is missing. Armaan wrote, “Don’t talk about gratitude. I’ve always been grateful for my beginnings, but I also know how hard it has been to reach where I’ve reached. If we don’t fight for our right, no one will (sic).”

Pehle meri discography study karlo, phir yahan aake bhonkna :) https://t.co/AYhHJe4jIs — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2026

In another exchange, a user trolled Armaan, claiming that Salman Khan’s version of the song became a hit rather than his version. Armaan, who sang the film version of ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, responded sharply, “Pehle meri discography study karlo, phir yahan aake bhonkna (sic).”

idgaf. I was genuinely only concerned for the credits for my brother and the lyric writer. Without them the song is nothing.



Mera credit toh chhod hi do. I’ve stopped expecting. For me you guys are enough ❤️ https://t.co/9Xkp9zHzCQ — Armaan Malik (@ArmaanMalik22) September 12, 2026

In one of his latest posts, Armaan also came out in support of Amaal, clarifying that his concern was primarily about his brother receiving due credit and not about himself. He wrote, “Mera credit toh chhod hi do. I’ve stopped expecting. For me you guys are enough,” while referring to his fans.

Salman Khan Films shared an anniversary post for Hero featuring ‘Main Hoon Hero Tera’, but Amaal Mallik noticed that the post did not properly credit him as the composer and Kumaar as the lyricist. Amaal took to the comments section and publicly called out the production house’s social-media team.

Amaal commented, "Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol." He pointed out that it was unfair to celebrate the song while leaving out the very creators who had put their “pain, blood, sweat and tears” into it. He also urged the Salman Khan Films team to follow the basic practice of giving due credit and asked them not to delete his comment, saying that Salman should see it so he could know that the team had “screwed up.”