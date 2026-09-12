'You Guys Screwed Up...': Amaal Mallik Lashes Out At Salman Khan Films For Not Crediting Him In Hero's 11th Anniversary Post

Amaal Mallik Angry With Salman Khan Films Over Hero Post | Photo Via Instagram

Singer and music composer Amaal Mallik has strongly reacted to the Salman Khan Films team over an anniversary post celebrating 11 years of the 2015 film Hero. Calling out the production house, Amaal questioned its decision to leave out the composer and lyricist while celebrating a song from the film's soundtrack. He described the move as an act of “audacity” and stressed that music creators deserve to be acknowledged for their work.

Amaal Mallik Slams Salman Khan Films

Taking to the comments section of the post shared by Salman Khan Films, Amaal wrote, "Whoever is handling the page or the social media of @skfilmsofficial, I love the audacity you have shown by leaving out the composer & the lyricist of the song lol! It doesn’t look nice that a song that is created with the pain, blood, sweat and tears of a music composer & his lyric writer is celebrated without the creators being respected or even mentioned."

Check it out:

'Learn To Do The Basics Or...'

He further called on the team to follow basic professional etiquette, adding, “Learn to do the basics otherwise delete this page.” Amaal also urged the team not to remove his comment, saying that he wanted Salman Khan to see it. “Don’t delete my comment, let Salman sir see it as well so that he knows you guys screwed up,” he added.

The comment came as Salman Khan Films marked the 11th anniversary of Hero, which starred Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty in their Bollywood debuts. The film was directed by Nikkhil Advani and featured a soundtrack composed by Amaal Mallik, Meet Bros Anjjan, Sachin–Jigar and Jassi Katyal.

Amaal Mallik Announces Break From Film Music

A while back, Amaal announced that he would be taking a break from film music until next year. He also clarified that his break will apply to new film music. However, some of his older unreleased songs could still make it to the audience if the films they belong to get a theatrical release.

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What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier this year, Amaal also alleged that powerful people had sidelined him and claimed that he had been removed from more than 60 projects over the years