 Amaal Mallik DELETES Viral Explosive Tweets Against Tanishk Bagchi, Issues Fresh Warning: 'Mujhse Aukaat Mein Rehna'
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Amaal Mallik DELETES Viral Explosive Tweets Against Tanishk Bagchi, Issues Fresh Warning: 'Mujhse Aukaat Mein Rehna'

Amaal Mallik removed his posts against Tanishk Bagchi from X but clarified the move does not mean he has withdrawn his allegations. Calling the posts "archived", he said he deleted them only to clean up his timeline. Tanishk Bagchi and his team are yet to respond to Amaal's latest remarks.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, July 26, 2026, 08:50 AM IST
Amaal Mallik DELETES Viral Explosive Tweets Against Tanishk Bagchi, Issues Fresh Warning: 'Mujhse Aukaat Mein Rehna'
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Singer-composer Amaal Mallik has deleted the series of explosive posts he had shared against fellow music composer Tanishk Bagchi. However, the musician clarified that removing the posts does not mean he is taking back any of his allegations. Instead, he said he merely wanted to "get rid of the garbage" from his social media timeline.

Amaal Mallik Deletes Tweets

Sharing a new statement on X on July 26, Amaal clarified that he was not retracting his statements, but merely archiving the posts. He added that the decision came from "a place of clarity" and insisted that he had already "done the needful."

Check it out:

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'Took Almost 10 Years To Keep My Anger Held'

The singer also claimed that he had remained silent for nearly a decade before deciding to speak out. "It has taken a lot of patience, of almost 10 years to keep my anger held inside. Today after a decade, I had to stand up... because no one wants to stand up for the right thing," he wrote, while alleging that he had chosen to call out what he described as the "scums" of the music industry.

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Issues Warning To Tanishk Bagchi

Amaal said he had exposed the "truth" about "a very bad man" and expressed faith that karma would eventually prevail. He also issued a direct warning to Tanishk, writing in Hindi, "Bete, mujhse toh aukaat mein hi rehna," calling it a "life long warning."

He further warned that if he found any wrongdoing in the future, he would return to speak out again.

What Amaal Mallik Said

Earlier, Amaal had accused Tanishk of copying music and taking credit for others' work. He also alleged that he was being threatened using Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' name and claimed that Tanishk had allegedly misled and emotionally abused a woman after promising to marry her.

Neither Tanishk Bagchi nor his team has publicly responded to Amaal Mallik's latest remarks at the time of writing.

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