'Me Too Ka Case Rafa Dafa Kar Liya Tuney?': Amaal Mallik's Recent Tweet Intensifies His Social Media War With Tanishk Bagchi

Amaal Mallik Vs Tanishk Bagchi | Instagram

A few days ago, music composer Tanishk Bagchi shared a note about not receiving royalties from YRF for Saiyaara songs. He later deleted that post, and YRF shared a statement regarding it. Music composer Amaal Mallik on Thursday tweeted about Tanishk (without mentioning him in the tweet), calling him 'Mr Remix & Destroyer of Originals'. In his tweet, he also alleged that Tanishk stole the Saiyaara song from Faheem Abdullah and Arsalan Nizami.

While Bagchi replied to Amaal on his Instagram Story, on Friday, the latter shared a note accusing him of abusing a girl on the pretext of marriage. Amaal's note read, "Me Too ka case Rafa Dafa Kar Liya Tuney? @tips music company mein ek ladki hai in the A&R department jisko shaadi ka waada karke tuney abuse karke chod diya, aur aaj kisi aur se shaadi karliya... Pity the lady that chose a 2 like you! That girl is deeply disturbed, depressed and this news will travel fast... (sic)."

Amaal further claimed that Tanishk is indirectly giving him threats in the name of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The Bigg Boss 19 contestant wrote that he is not afraid when he is not wrong. He further wrote, "You wanna get dirty with me? Come at me?"

At the end of his note, Amaal hinted at a legal case and wrote, "Ab COURT mein milte hai, agar yeh sach mein karna hai na Tujhe, Aaja (sic)."

Tanishk Bagchi's Reply

Meanwhile, Tanishk had earlier shared an Instagram Story, which read, "First thing, I don't have the money to do all this cz I hv a family to support and I work day and night like how you do. Thv always supported your music always..Plz do not write all this about me I dont write about anyone and Bhushan sir has always stood by me so plz dont try to accuse me of wrong things..Also i hope your parents are healthy and good cz I lost my dad nd also my mom is diagnosed with cancer and i am Wrkng for her medical expenses.. So hope u understand i dont fall in the category you are putting me into.. (sic)."

He also shared another Instagram Story telling Amaal to 'get well soon'. Check out the posts below...

Well, this social media war between Amaal and Tanishk has surely intensified a lot.