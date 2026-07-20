Amaal Mallik Reacts To Tanishk Bagchi's ₹8 Lakh Saiyaara Royalty Controversy: 'Where Were You In 2015, When I Was Fighting...':

Amaal Mallik's Cryptic Post After Tanishk's Royalty Row | Photo Via Instagram

Singer and composer Amaal Mallik has reacted to music composer Tanishk Bagchi's recent claim regarding the royalty payment for the title song of Saiyaara. Tanishk had stated that he did not receive the Rs 8 lakh royalty amount for the track, sparking a discussion about royalty rights and payments in the music industry.

Amaal Mallik's Cryptic Post After Tanishk Bagchi's Royalty Row

Responding to the controversy, Amaal took to social media and shared his thoughts on the matter. Without directly naming anyone, he appeared to take a dig at those raising concerns now, highlighting his own past struggles with the music system. He wrote, "People in the music industry waking up 10 years too late. Where were you in 2015 when I was fighting the system alone :)"

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What Tanishk Bagchi Said

Tanishk Bagchi wrote in a now-deleted post on Saturday, July 18, "I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has changed the way I look at this industry."

The music composer removed the post shortly after sharing it.

Years ago, Amaal had earlier spoken about the disparity between a song's revenue and the earnings received by the artists behind it while discussing his hit track Sooraj Dooba Hai from the 2015 film Roy. The composer highlighted the gap between the success of a song and the financial returns for those who create it.

He revealed that he earned only Rs 1.5 lakh for a hit song featuring Ranbir Kapoor, while the music label reportedly earned around Rs 100 crore from the track. Amaal's comments shed light on the challenges faced by composers and artists regarding royalty payments and fair compensation in the music industry.