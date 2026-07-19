'Paid Every Collaborator': YRF Responds To Tanishk Bagchi's Claim Of Not Receiving ₹8 Lakh Royalty For Saiyaara Title Song

Photo Via Instagram

Music composer and singer Tanishk Bagchi recently claimed on social media that he is yet to receive Rs 8 lakh in royalties for the Saiyaara title track despite the song’s massive commercial success. He stated that the nominal payment he received from Yash Raj Films (YRF) was spent on production expenses, leaving him with little financial gain. Highlighting the track’s millions of streams and views across platforms, Bagchi said the pending royalty amount felt like 'peanuts' compared to the time, effort and passion he invested in creating the song.

YRF Reacts To Tanishk Bagchi Claims

Responding to the allegations, Yash Raj Films (YRF) said that all collaborators had been paid as per the terms of their agreement.

A YRF spokesperson said, "Saiyaara title track was a beautiful collaboration between three composers (Tanishk Bagchi along with Faheem Abdullah and Arslan Nizami). We are deeply thankful for their brilliance in creating a timeless song that has touched a million hearts. Royalties for the title track have been shared and will continue to be shared by YRF equally between all three composers as contractually agreed by all, including Tanishk. YRF has paid every collaborator their due, as per contract, all within mutually agreed terms & time."

What Tanishk Bagchi Said

Tanishk Bagchi wrote in a now-deleted post on Saturday, July 18, "I’m not writing this for sympathy. I’m writing this because I know what I put into this song, and I know the sacrifices I made to bring it to life. This experience has changed the way I look at this industry."

The music composer removed the post shortly after sharing it.

The title track of Saiyaara was sung by Kashmiri singer and composer Faheem Abdullah. He also co-composed the song alongside Tanishk Bagchi and Arslan Nizami, while the lyrics were penned by acclaimed lyricist Irshad Kamil.