Arshi Khan Urges Salman Khan To Take Break From Bigg Boss, Focus On Health: 'Logon Ki Death Ho Gayi Hai, Nahi Chahte Aapko Kuch Ho'

Arshi Khan Worried About Salman Khan's Health | Photo Via Instagram

Former Bigg Boss contestant Arshi Khan has urged superstar Salman Khan to take a break from hosting the reality show and focus on his health. Expressing her affection and concern for the superstar, Arshi said she has observed health-related issues affecting Salman over the past few years and feels he should prioritise his well-being.

Arshi Khan Asks Salman Khan To Take Break From Bigg Boss

Speaking about Salman, Arshi shared a video on her Instagram handle and said, "Hum sab Salman sahab se bohot pyaar karte hain, unka naam jab aata hai sabki dhadkanein tez ho jati hain."

She went on to say that she has been noticing health issues with the actor for the last three to four years. "3-4 saalon se mein dekh rahi hoon ki Salman Khan ki health mein bohot issues ho rahe hain. Woh kaafi, mujhe aisa lagta hai ki, bimar dikhte hain. Woh bimaari ke andar bhi kaam kar rahe hain,” Arshi said.

Check out the video:

Emotional Connection With Bigg Boss

She further expressed concern over what she described as negativity surrounding the show and said that several people associated with it had faced health issues. Arshi added, “Bohot log bimar hue hain, kuch logon ki death ho gayi hai... Toh hum nahi chahte hain ki aapko kuch na ho.”

Wish For Salman Khan's Long Life

Arshi, who has previously participated in Bigg Boss, also acknowledged her emotional connection with the show. She also stressed that Salman is loved by audiences across the country and urged him to spend some time focusing on his health.

Concluding her appeal, Arshi said she wants Salman to enjoy a long life. “Hum chahte hain ki Salman sahab ki umr 100 saal tak ho. Please aap iss baat pe dhyaan dijiye,” she added.