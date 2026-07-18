'Iconic Jungli Billi Look': SS Rajamouli Shares New Still Of Priyanka Chopra From Varanasi On Her Birthday

New Still Of Priyanka Chopra From Varanasi | X

Actress Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu in the lead role. A few months ago, a poster of the actress performing action in a saree was unveiled, and on Saturday, as she celebrates her 44th birthday, the makers shared a new still of her from the movie.

Rajamouli took to social media to share the new still and a BTS image, and wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn’t. Mandakini… @PriyankaChopra in #Varanasi (sic)."

Netizens React To Priyanka Chopra's Look

As soon as the still of Priyanka was released, it became a topic of discussion on Reddit. A Reddit user wrote, "Can't believe I've been watching her films since I was a child; she's still on top of her game (sic)."

Another netizen commented, "Thats Priyanka Chopra's iconic Junglee billi look (sic)." One more Reddit user wrote, "This isn't what I was expecting tbh. All this time I was thinking it's a period movie (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Varanasi is an action-adventure, time-travel film, so it looks like we will get to see the actors in different avatars.

Varanasi First Look

The first look of Varanasi was launched at a grand event in Hyderabad in November last year. It became a topic of discussion, and since then, everyone has been eagerly waiting to know what Rajamouli has created.

Varanasi Budget

Varanasi is reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 1,400 crore, making it one of the most expensive films made in Indian cinema. With Rajamouli directing the film and a cast including Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj, expectations from the movie are quite high.

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is all set to release on April 7, 2027. It will mark PeeCee's comeback to Indian cinema after eight years.