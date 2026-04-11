 FACT CHECK: Did Priyanka Chopra Share Note On 'Propaganda' After Oscars 2026 Controversy? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Screenshot
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FACT CHECK: Did Priyanka Chopra Share Note On 'Propaganda' After Oscars 2026 Controversy? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Screenshot

Amid backlash over her Oscars reaction, a viral Instagram Story allegedly by Priyanka Chopra is being circulated online. The post read, "Those who shed tears over attacks… call it propaganda," but it is fake.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, April 11, 2026, 05:47 PM IST
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Did Priyanka Chopra Post Viral 'Propaganda' Note? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra has been facing massive backlash for her nodding response to Spanish actor Javier Bardem's 'Free Palestine' remark at the Oscars 2026 stage on March 15. Since then, her reaction has sparked mixed responses on social media, with users divided over the viral moment.

Did Priyanka Chopra Post Viral 'Propaganda' Note?

Amid this, a 'propaganda' note, claimed to be from her Instagram Story, has also gone viral, leaving many confused about whether it was actually shared by Priyanka or not.

The viral Instagram Story read: "Those who shed tears over attacks in other countries do not say anything about the genocide taking place in their own country. Those people call it propaganda, if such people are there in any country then how can that country progress?"

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Here's The Truth Behind Priyanka Chopra Post ‘Propaganda’ Note

However, the truth is that Priyanka did not post any such note on her Instagram Story. The viral post appears to be fake, as there is no authentic evidence or official statement supporting it.

Moreover, the profile photo seen in the viral screenshot also appears AI-generated, as it differs from the one currently on her official Instagram account.

Grok confirmed the same and said, "No, this isn't real. It's a fabricated screenshot styled like a post from Priyanka Chopra. She didn't tweet or post this text—searches of her recent activity show no match, and the clip is just a static image with no actual statement from her. Classic misinformation."

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Work Front

The actress was last seen in The Bluff, which also starred Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

After returning to Hindi cinema with The Sky Is Pink in 2019, she is now set for a grand comeback with S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi.

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