Varanasi Plot Leaked? Mahesh Babu-Priyanka Chopra Starrer To Revolve Around 'A Perilous Quest Across Time To Uncover...'

Varanasi Plot Leaked? | Instagram

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming pan-India films. The movie stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, and last year, the makers had launched the first look of the film at a grand event in Hyderabad. Varanasi has made it to the headlines again, as the film's plot has been leaked.

A VFX company named Cinesite has posted Varanasi's synopsis on their website. The synopsis reads, "A Shiva devotee embarks on a perilous quest across time to uncover a lost cosmic artifact of immense power. As he pieces together ancient secrets hidden through centuries, he realises the truth behind his mission—the very force that set him on this path is a calculating mastermind with a vision of absolute global domination. Forever. Unveiled (sic)." Check out the screenshot from the website below...

While there were reports that it is a time travel film, it is not yet confirmed whether the synopsis posted on the website is correct. However, it surely makes us curious to know more about the film.

Till now, the makers have not yet shared any statement about this plot leak.

Priyanka Chopra On Varanasi

In February this year, Priyanka appeared on The Tonight Show, and while talking about Varanasi, she had said, "I haven't done an Indian movie in almost like six or seven years. This movie is called Varanasi, and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who is one of India's most amazingly talented directors. It is going to be an adventure, and I am very excited about it. April 27!"

The actress had further revealed, "We have been filming for 14 months, and we are still filming for another six."

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is slated to release on April 7, 2027. While it is originally a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi.