Varanasi Update: 'It Is Going To Be An Adventure', Priyanka Chopra Reveals They Will Be Shooting For More 6 Months - Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra In Varanasi | Instagram

SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is undoubtedly one of the most awaited upcoming movies. The first look of the film was unveiled a few months ago, at a grand event in Hyderabad. Priyanka is currently busy with the promotions of The Bluff, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video a couple of days ago. She will be appearing on The Tonight Show, and while interacting with Jimmy Fallon, the actress revealed that they have already shot Varanasi for 14 months, and they will be shooting for more six months.

Jimmy asks Priyanka, "You have done like 60 movies?" So, the actress replies, "I don't keep track of it. IMDb lies, sometimes its like 60, sometimes its like 80."

Later, while talking about Varanasi, PeeCee says, "I haven't done an Indian movie in almost like six or seven years. This movie is called Varanasi, and it is directed by SS Rajamouli, who is one of India's most amazingly talented directors. It is going to be an adventure, I am very excited about it. April 27!"

Jimmy says, "The rumours are it's an epic. It is IMAX!" So, Priyanka tells him, "Yes, we have shot it in IMAX format, so it is going to be for IMAX theatres. It is going to be great."

Further talking about the shooting of the film, she says, "Oh my god! We have been filming for 14 months, and we are still filming for another six." Jimmy gets shocked and says, "Another six, that's 28 months of filming!"

Varanasi Release Date

Varanasi is slated to release on April 27, 2027. While it is primarily a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Hindi. PeeCee's fans are very excited to watch the Desi Girl on the big screens in an Indian film.