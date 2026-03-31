Priyanka Chopra Performs Seva At Golden Temple Amritsar; Cleans Utensils - Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra Performs Seva At Golden Temple Amritsar | X (Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Amritsar, and while it is not yet known whether she is there to shoot for a film or just a visit, a video of the actress has made it to social media, in which she is seen performing seva at Sri Darbar Sahib, Golden Temple. The video shows that the actress is cleaning utensils.

Watch the video below...

Actress Priyanka Chopra doing sewa at Sri Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) Amritsar, Punjab. @priyankachopra pic.twitter.com/EftRV2MRNe — Akashdeep Thind (@thind_akashdeep) March 31, 2026

Priyanka has time and again proved that even though she has shifted to the US for a career in Hollywood, she is a desi girl at heart.

A couple of days ago, the actress on her Instagram story had posted a picture of having Punjabi food, and captioned it as, "Just Amritsar things..." Check out the post below...

A few days ago, when Priyanka landed at Amritsar airport, she happily posed with her fans for pictures. Watch the video below...

Priyanka Chopra Upcoming Movies

Priyanka is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and while it is a Telugu film, it will be dubbed and released in multiple languages, including Hindi.

Netizens are wondering whether Priyanka is in Amritsar to shoot for Varanasi. The movie is slated to release on April 7, 2027. The actress' fans are super excited to watch her in an Indian film.

Apart from Varanasi, Priyanka has Judgment Day lined up, which is slated to release this year.

There have been reports of PeeCee starring in Krrish 4, but there's no official announcement about it. She was also supposed to star in Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, but the Farhan Akhtar directorial is put on the back burner. However, fans of all three actresses are hoping that the film will be made with them.