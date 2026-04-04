Priyanka Chopra Reacts To Raghav Chadha's Video Of Questioning Issues In Rajya Sabha After AAP Demotion

Priyanka Chopra Supports Raghav Chadha | Instagram

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Parineeti Chopra's husband, Raghav Chadha, was making it to the headlines because of his strong speeches in the Rajya Sabha. However, a couple of days ago, AAP removed him as the Deputy Leader of the party, and reportedly requested the Rajya Sabha Secretariat to not allot Chadha any speaking time from the party’s quota. Chadha has been sharing videos on Instagram after his demotion, and on Saturday, his sister-in-law, Priyanka Chopra reacted to one of his videos.

Chadha shared a video in which there were short clips from his speeches in which he questioned the issues in the country. PeeCee in the comment section shared three emojis, raise hand emoji, clap emoji, and the smiling face with heart-eyes emoji. Check out the video and the comment below...

Netizens React To Priyanka Chopra's Comment

Replying to PeeCee's comment, a netizen wrote, "@priyankachopra iski apni he party ne isko kyu nikaala ??? (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "@priyankachopra aap bhi Narendra Modi ko nhi pasand karte kyaa (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "@priyankachopra दीदी इनको बोलो की bjp join कर ले 🙏 (sic)." Check out the comments below...

While Priyanka has reacted to the video, Parineeti has not yet shared anything about Raghav after his demotion.

Parineeti Chopra On Raghav's Speech About Paternity Leave

However, a few days ago, when Raghav spoke about paternity leave in the Rajya Sabha, the Ishaqzaade actress had shared a long post for her husband. She had posted, "My dearest husband, You spoke today not just as an MP but as the dad, I see every single day. We have discussed this so many times. 😍 How our baby deserves both parents to be present - to the best of their ability. So when you spoke today, it wasn’t just policy. It was built from the way you parent our child 🩵 the way you show up without being asked, the way you understand that PARENTING IS SHARED, not assigned (sic)."