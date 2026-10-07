‘I Would Probably Handle...’: India Ke Top 1% Host Anil Kapoor On Whether He’d Do Bigg Boss Differently Than Salman Khan - FPJ Exclusive |

Anil Kapoor has opened up about Salman Khan’s return as the host of Bigg Boss 20 and whether he ever finds himself thinking that he could have handled a situation differently. In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, the veteran actor praised Salman’s distinctive hosting style, revealed his picks for India’s ‘Top 1%’ in Bollywood, and shared whether he has been watching the ongoing season.

Talking about Salman and whether watching him host Bigg Boss 20 ever made him feel that he would have handled certain situations differently, Anil said, “Not really. Salman has made that show his own over the years.” He further explained that one of the reasons audiences connect with Salman so strongly is because “he approaches it in a way that feels completely natural to him.”

“Every host has their own personality and instincts. If I were sitting in that chair, I would probably handle certain situations differently simply because I'm a different person, but that's neither right nor wrong. That's just what makes each host unique,” added Anil Kapoor.

When asked who his first three choices would be if he had to put together a team representing India’s ‘Top 1%’ of Bollywood, Anil immediately picked Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan and Anupam Kher.

Explaining his first choice, Anil said, “Shah Rukh Khan would definitely be on the team because he has a very unique and unconventional way of looking at things.” He then named Farah Khan as his second pick, praising her sharp observational skills. “Farah Khan would be another strong pick because her observational skills are incredible and she notices details most people miss,” he said.

For his third choice, Anil opted for Anupam Kher, highlighting his ability to think quickly and handle almost any situation. “I'd probably choose Anupam Kher because he's quick on his feet and can think his way through almost any situation,” the actor said. However, Anil ended his India’s ‘Top 1%’ picks on a lighter note, adding, “Whether they'd all agree with each other's answers is another matter altogether!”

When asked whether he is watching ongoing Bigg Boss 20, Anil responded with enthusiasm, saying, "Of course. Bigg Boss has become such a big part of popular culture that it's difficult not to keep an eye on what's happening. I have a lot of affection for the show and for the team behind it. And whenever Salman is hosting, you know there are going to be plenty of memorable moments."