Anil Kapoor Reflects On 25 Years Of Nayak, Says 'Desire To Do Better For Your Country Will Never Be Irrelevant' |

Mumbai: Actor Anil Kapoor is marking a special milestone, celebrating 25 years of his cult classic film ‘Nayak: The Real Hero’.

In an Instagram post, Anil Kapoor penned a heartfelt note, explaining what drew him to portray the protagonist, Shivaji Rao.

“25 years of Nayak. What drew me to Shivaji Rao was never just the journey from a common man to the Chief Minister. It was what he chose to do once he got there, to use the power he had to make a difference to the people,” the actor wrote.

Kapoor noted how the film continues to find its way back to the audience, even after 25 years of its release.

“To portray a role with that kind of purpose was a privilege, and perhaps that is why Nayak continues to find its way back to people even after 25 years. The love for your country, and the desire to do better for its people will never be irrelevant, and I will always be proud to have been a part of such a story,” he added.

In the post, Anil Kapoor also shared a video carousel, featuring popular clips from the film.

Fans quickly rushed to the comment section and shared their reactions, as many turned nostalgic, remembering the film.

Directed by S Shankar, 'Nayak' was released in 2001. Even though the film received a lukewarm response at the box office, it went on to become a cult classic among viewers in India.

The film follows the story of a television presenter who takes over the chief minister's job for a day, leading to an intense political intrigue. Besides Anil Kapoor, the film also featured Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, Rani Mukerji, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, and Shivaji Satam.

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