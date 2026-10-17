‘I Will Take Legal Action Against Every Individual’: Actress Neha Sharma Issues Stern Warning Over AI-Generated Photos And Videos Used To Malign Her Reputation

Actress Neha Sharma has issued a warning on social media against the unauthorised use of her face and likeness in AI-generated videos and images. The actress warned that she would take legal action against those responsible if such content was not taken down.

The Crook actress, who is the daughter of Congress leader Ajit Sharma, urged people to remove AI-generated content featuring her face and refrain from creating, editing or circulating such material on social media. Calling out those misusing her identity, Neha wrote on X, “Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to stop immediately.”

Anyone using my face or likeness to create AI-generated videos or images without my consent is hereby warned to STOP IMMEDIATELY. Take down all such content already posted and refrain from creating, editing, or circulating any further AI-generated videos or images using my identity. Using my face in this manner to misrepresent me or malign my reputation is completely unacceptable. I DO NOT CONSENT TO THE UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MY FACE OR LIKENESS. Consider this a formal warning: I WILL TAKE LEGAL ACTION AGAINST EVERY INDIVIDUAL RESPONSIBLE FOR CREATING, POSTING, OR CIRCULATING SUCH CONTENT. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability. TAKE IT DOWN NOW. YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED. — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 17, 2026

She further stated that using her face to misrepresent her or malign her reputation was completely unacceptable. Clarifying her stance, the actress said she did not consent to the unauthorised use of her face or likeness and described her post as a “formal warning” to those involved.

Neha also made it clear that she would pursue legal action against everyone responsible for creating or sharing such content. “I will take legal action against every individual responsible for creating, posting or circulating such content. No one should assume that hiding behind a fake account or the use of AI will protect them from accountability,” she tweeted.

Neha Sharma was recently in the news after facing backlash over her paid Instagram subscription service, priced at Rs. 299 per month. The actress offers subscribers access to exclusive content, including photos, reels and stories that are not available on her public profile. However, some social media users compared the nature of her exclusive content to OnlyFans, with a few calling it “OnlyFans Lite”. However, the exact nature of the content remained unclear.