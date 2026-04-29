'Shameful, OnlyFans Lite': Neha Sharma Faces Backlash Over ₹299 Instagram Subscription For Exclusive Content

Neha Sharma faces backlash over ₹299 Instagram subscription | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Crook, starring opposite Emraan Hashmi, which featured the hit track Tujhko Jo Paaya. She has also appeared in several films, including Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2 and Mubarakan, among others.

The 38-year-old actress is currently facing backlash on social media after users discovered her Instagram subscription service, where followers who wish to access exclusive content from her can pay Rs 299 per month.

Currently, the actress has 9,683 subscribers on the platform, with 562 stories, 8 posts, and 23 reels available as of now, which are accessible only to users who have paid Rs 299 for the subscription. This means the total revenue generated from subscriptions is approximately Rs 28.95 lakh. The subscription feature offers her subscribers access to exclusive photos, behind-the-scenes moments, personal updates, and other members-only content shared by Neha on her Instagram account.

Photo Via Instagram/@nehasharmaofficial

However, the paid model has triggered debate on social media, with a section of users criticising the idea of charging for content, while others have called it 'OnlyFans Lite.' Netizens also questioned the need for Neha to create such a subscription model, given that she belongs to a reputed family and that her father, Ajit Sharma, is a politician.

Netizens React

Several users slammed her, while others supported her decision to earn through Instagram, with some also questioning subscribers for paying to view the content. However, it is not known exactly what kind of content Neha shares.

An X user wrote, "Shameful behaviour, no one should encourage such actions, India is probably the last place such things are encouraged. But things changing sadly." Another wrote, "It’s easy money for her. Plus, there is demand for it. It’s sad but it is what it is."

A third user added, "No fu*king way, didn't expect this from her."

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As of now, Neha Sharma has not issued any official statement or response regarding the ongoing backlash.