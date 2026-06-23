Has Neha Sharma QUIT Acting To Become Food Blogger? 38-Year-Old Actress Gives Funny Response In Viral Chicago Vacation Video

Has Neha Sharma Quit Acting? | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Neha Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi. The film featured the popular song Tujhko Jo Paaya. Over the years, she has appeared in several films, including Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan, Tum Bin 2 and Mubarakan, among others. Recently, the actress laughed off speculation that she had quit acting to become a food blogger as she shared another glimpse from her holiday in Chicago

Has Neha Sharma Quit Acting?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Neha wrote, "For everyone convinced I’ve hung up my acting boots to become a food blogger… well, here’s yet another one! Bon appétit!" In the clip, the actress showcased the scenic views of Chicago as she explored the city's streets while also giving her followers a glimpse of the delicious food she was enjoying during her trip.

Check out the video:

Work Front

Neha began her acting career in 2007 with the Telugu action drama Chirutha, directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the acting debut of Ram Charan and served as a successful launchpad for both actors in the film industry.

Most recently, Neha Sharma was seen in the web series 36 Days, where she portrayed a mysterious femme fatale with multiple layers to her character. The show featured an ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig and Kenneth Desai.

Directed by Vishal Furia, 36 Days is the official Indian adaptation of the UK series 35 Days. The thriller drama is currently available for streaming on Sony LIV.