‘I Will Be Responsible For Karan Veer Mehra’s Death’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik Loses Calm On Actor For Speaking About Her Relationship

With every passing day in the Bigg Boss 18 house, the equations amongst contestants are becoming clearer. From rivalries to friendships, the relationships in the show are evolving with every passing day.

In this week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the controversial reality show, Salman Khan was seen informing Alice Kaushik about her boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon’s interview on her conversation with Karan Veer Mehra where she mentioned that Kanwar proposed her for marriage straight away. Upon hearing Kanwar’s statement from host Salman Khan, Alice was seen breaking down in tears and expressed her disappointment too. However, her friends Avinash and Alice stood by her side and were seen consoling her.

In the episode of the show yesterday, Alice was seen talking to Avinash and Eisha about Karan Veer Mehra’s false statements on her relationship. The actress went ahead to state that she wants to kill Karan Veer. When Avinash and Eisha asked her if she was joking, she went ahead to state that she is serious. “I seriously want to kill him. I want to murder Karan. Record horaha hai, on record I am saying this. Like if he dies, I will be responsible. Maine Usko Kya kaha tha aur wo andar jaa kar kuch bhi bol raha hai mere relationship ke barey mein,” Alice complained to Eisha and Avinash.

For the uninformed, Kanwar Dhillon, in one of his interviews denied proposing the actress for marriage and stated that he does not wish to settle down anytime soon. He confessed proposing to the Pandya store actress by saying that he thinks she is the kind of girl one would want to get married to. However, he further stated that Alice, out of her excitement twisted his statement in the show.