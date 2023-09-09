'I Was Like P*rn': Anurag Kashyap Says People Watched His Films In Secret, Questioned His Morality

Today, Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is one of the most sought after directors in the film business, but there was a time, when he said that people used to watch his films "in secret". Kashyap opened up about his first film, Paanch, which could never release in theatres. Instead, it was just dropped online.

Paanch starred renowned actors like Kay Kay Menon, Vijay Maurya, Tejaswini Kolhapure, Aditya Srivastava and Joy Fernandes in key roles.

It was Kashyap's first film as a director and he said that he was aware the film would have never made money had it gone for a theatrical release back then.

'I was like porn': Anurag Kashyap

During a chat with Cyrus Broacha, Kashyap recalled his earlier works as a filmmaker and stated that when his film, The Girl In Yellow Boots released in 2010, people watched it secretly and judged his character.

Kashyap shared that there was a time when people would tell him that they have watched his film, and the filmmaker would be confused as to where did they watch it.

"I used to identify with porn. I was like porn - people watched my films in secret. They used to question my morality and my character after watching my films. At that time, the critics used to be like, 'What kind of a guy is this?' when That Girl In Yellow Boots came out," he said.

Anurag Kashyap's latest projects

On the work front, Anurag recently featured for a brief cameo in one of the episodes of the web series Made In Heaven 2.

At present, he is seen playing the antagonist in Haddi, which stars actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui as a transgender person out to take revenge.

If rumours are to be believed, Kashyap is also set to helm a film starring Kriti Sanon, and it will mark their first collaboration. However, no official announcement has been made on that front yet.

