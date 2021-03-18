‘I think of myself as a global actor,’ says 'Mirzapur' actor Shriya Pilgaonkar

You have done a lot of OTT projects, do you fear being tagged and typecast?

I don’t want these labels of OTT actor or short film actor. I don’t believe in those things. Today, the lines are blurring and there are a lot of opportunities. I have done relatively more work on OTT, people say I am an OTT actor, I don’t really understand this. So, I think to change people’s mind we need to do different work, which gets people to see your calibre, and what kind of work you like to do and stand for.

Your parents have had a flourishing acting career for decades. Does that come with a sense of responsibility and pressure?

I have never been brought up to feel any pressure. My parents have encouraged me to carve my own path, and fortunately, I feel that the audience has followed my journey. People weren’t even aware of who my parents are. I never played that card and because of that I have not seen that negativity. Rather than getting into any discussion, I let my work speak for myself. I am here to learn to take the right feedback and knock out people who are not adding value to my growth. The responsibility I feel is to carry myself with the grace that my parents have. Ups and downs are part of life, but what stays intact is how I am as a person and how I treat other people.

Do you discuss your work with your parents?

Sometimes, when I feel I am not sure of something I do discuss with them because I know they are going to have a conversation with me as an artiste and not as parents. Many times, I want them to feel surprised with the character I am playing. So, we don’t overly discuss my work until I need that, but I definitely feel nice to have them around to have a discussion on my films whenever I want to. They empower me and let me take my decisions. They want me to make my own mistakes and learn. At the end of the day, I know they are proud of me and the film choices that I am making. What I want for myself will be unique in my own way.