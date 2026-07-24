'I Started Receiving Death Threats': Actor Ujjwal Sharma Breaks Silence After Being Accused Of Harassing Sanchita Ugale Following Her Death

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Television actress Sanchita Ugale, known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on June 14. After her death, actress and close friend Indraxi Kanjilal alleged that Sanchita faced harassment from her Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma, who played her on-screen partner. Indraxi claimed that Ujjwal had threatened to hit Sanchita after she asked him to return money he had borrowed.

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Months later, Ujjwal addressed the allegations and said his reputation was 'destroyed overnight.' He stated that Sanchita’s demise was shocking and that he had repeatedly tried to console and encourage her during her difficult phase. Ujjwal added that he never imagined his name would be linked to the controversy following her death.

Speaking to ETimes, Ujjwal said he first submitted his statement to the Mumbai Police and cooperated with the investigation. He added that he decided to speak publicly only after handing over all the screenshots and conversations related to the matter.

'I Started Receiving Abusive Messages'

"After my number was circulated online, I started receiving abusive messages and death threats. People judged me without waiting to know the truth and my reputation was destroyed overnight. It wasn’t just me, my parents also had to deal with calls from relatives and neighbours. Through it all, they kept telling me to cooperate with the police and stand by the truth. This episode has taken a toll on me mentally, emotionally and professionally," shared Sharma.

'Sanchita Told Me She Was Going Through Difficult Phase After Breakup'

Ujjwal and Sanchita became friends while working together on Saajan Ghar. Recalling that period, Ujjwal said Sanchita had once told him that she was going through a difficult phase after a breakup. He claimed he never asked about the person involved and instead encouraged her to focus on her health and career.

He added that Sanchita’s health later deteriorated, following which the producers gave the entire cast a month-long break and arranged psychiatric consultations for her. However, according to Ujjwal, her condition did not improve, and another actress was eventually brought in to replace her. He further said that Sanchita remained in touch with him for some time after leaving the show.

He added, "She would occasionally message me about her health and also mentioned having suicidal thoughts. I kept telling her not to lose hope."

The actress was reportedly found dead at her home in the Nalasopara area at around 7 pm while she was alone.