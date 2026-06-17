'Usse Torture Kiya Ja Raha Tha': Sanchita Ugale's Father Makes SHOCKING Claims After Her Death, Demands Justice For Daughter

'She Was Depressed': Sanchita Ugale's Father Speaks | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Sanchita Ugale's death has shocked the entertainment industry. She died by suicide on June 14 at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Achole Village, Nalasopara East, at the age of 22. While the exact reason behind her death remains unknown, her father made several shocking revelations days after her demise, claiming that she had been struggling with depression and was under constant pressure and harassment. He further alleged that someone had been troubling her, causing her significant mental distress before her death.

Sanchita Ugale's Father Breaks Silence

Speaking to NDTV, Sanchita's father, Machhindra Ugale said, "Upset to wo rehti hi thi. Usne humein wajah batayi nahi, bas itna hi, par wo upset rehti thi. Matlab woh jab acche mood mein hoti thi, tab bhi achanak depression mein chali jaati thi."

Sanchita Ugale's Father Says She Was Struggling With Depression

Furthermore, her father revealed that the family had noticed changes in Sanchita's behaviour and, as a result, made sure that someone was always with her. However, on the day of her death, they were away from her for just 30 minutes. He said that this brief period alone may have led her to take the drastic step. Expressing regret, her father described it as their mistake, adding that while they knew she was struggling with severe depression, they never imagined she would take such an extreme decision.

'Usse Torture Kiya Ja Raha Tha': Sanchita Ugale's Father

He said, "Baatcheet ki thi, par usse torture kiya ja raha tha. Use koi na koi paison ko lekar ya kisi na kisi baat ko lekar maang karke, use torture aur hammering kar hi raha tha. Kisi na kisi maamle mein yeh ho hi raha tha. Matlab, wo baat ab mere saamne saaf hogi hi, par nishchit roop se aisa ho raha tha."

Demands Justice For Sanchita Ugale

Sanchita's father further added that his only request is that his daughter receives justice. He said that whatever happened to her should be thoroughly investigated and that those responsible, if any, should be held accountable.

Sanchita was known for her work in television shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She also appeared as the younger version of Tara Rani in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer historical drama Chhaava and featured alongside actor Manoj Bajpayee in the investigative thriller Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout.