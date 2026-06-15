Sanchita Ugale Death: When Kumkum Bhagya Actress Said Managing Personal Life Was 'Difficult'

The television industry is still coming to terms with the tragic death of actress Sanchita Ugale. As friends, fans and colleagues mourn her loss, an old interview of the actress from May 2025 has resurfaced online, offering a glimpse into the challenges she faced while building her career in the entertainment industry.

At the time, Sanchita was playing Sukoon in the television show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Speaking to ETimes, she had opened up about the demanding nature of television work, revealing how difficult it had become to balance her personal and professional life.

Talking about her hectic routine, Sanchita had said, “Right now, managing my personal life is a bit difficult. With 17 to 18 hours of shoot daily and travel time, I hardly get any proper sleep. I’m not able to take care of my health or spend time with family and friends. But I chose this field, and I’m happy with what I do.”

Despite the exhausting schedule, the actress shared that she tried her best to maintain some balance in her everyday life. “On set, I at least try to eat well and get some rest when possible. I also stay connected with my family - I manage in small ways,” she had said.

In the same conversation, Sanchita also talked about the struggles she faced during her early years in the industry. She revealed that securing acting opportunities was not easy and that social media popularity often became a factor during auditions.

“At auditions, people would question me about my followers on social media and many other things. After two and a half to three years of facing all that, I finally started getting roles. I know this is just the beginning,” she had said.

Sanchita also spoke about her family's initial reaction to her decision to pursue acting. Coming from a lower-middle-class background, she revealed that she initially kept her acting aspirations a secret.

"Coming from a lower-middle-class family, I didn’t have support at first. I used to say I was going to classes, but I was actually doing theatre, that’s where I started learning and practicing monologues. But once I started bagging projects, they understood and supported me," she had mentioned.

Known for her work in shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, as well as films including Chhaava, Sanchita had steadily carved a place for herself in the entertainment industry.

Sanchita Ugale's death

Reportedly, police officials said the 22-year-old actress was found dead at her home in Sai Santoshi Building, located in Aachole Village of Nalasopara East, on June 14. The incident is believed to have taken place between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

According to Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh of Achole Police Station, Sanchita had reportedly locked herself inside her bedroom. She was later discovered hanging from a ceiling fan using a saree. Her family members, along with local residents, immediately took her to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

Upon being informed, police personnel arrived at the residence and carried out the necessary procedures. An inquest was conducted, following which the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Investigators have said that they are examining all aspects of the case.

Following a complaint filed by her father, Machhindra Ugale, Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.