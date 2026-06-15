Who Was Sanchita Ugale, Young TV Actress Who Died By Suicide At Her Nalasopara Residence?

TV actress Sanchita Ugale, whose death at the age of 30 has left the entertainment industry shocked, was a rising talent who had made a mark in both television and films.

Sanchita became a familiar face among television viewers through her appearances in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Wagle Ki Duniya, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. Her performances earned her recognition and helped her build a loyal fan following over the years.

Apart from television, Sanchita also explored opportunities in films. She appeared in Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, where she portrayed the character of Tarabai. She was also associated with the iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, in which she played the role of Sukoon.

Known for her vibrant personality on and off screen, Sanchita frequently shared glimpses of her life on social media. Her final Instagram post, a cheerful reel featuring her dancing to a peppy song, has now become an emotional point of remembrance for fans mourning her loss.

In 2025, Sanchita had spoken about the importance of mental well-being while reacting to the reported death of influencer Misha Agarwal. Expressing concern over the growing pressure of social media validation, she had said, "I am heartbroken to see how easily young people think about their lives."

Her sudden demise has left colleagues, friends and admirers heartbroken.

Sanchita Ugale's death

According to police officials, the 22-year-old actress was found dead at her residence in Sai Santoshi Building in Nalasopara East's Aachole Village on June 14. The incident reportedly occurred between 7 pm and 7:30 pm.

Assistant Police Inspector Vinod Bagh from Achole Police Station stated that Sanchita had locked herself inside her bedroom and was later found hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a saree. Following the incident, her family members and local residents rushed her to Vasai-Virar Municipal Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry and sent the body for a post-mortem examination. Officials said that the case is being investigated from all possible angles.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sanchita's father, Machhindra Ugale, the Achole Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on June 15.