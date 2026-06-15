TV Actress Sanchita Ugale Of Kumkum Bhagya & Wagle Ki Duniya Fame Dies By Suicide At 30: Reports

The television industry is mourning the loss of actress Sanchita Ugale, who reportedly died at the age of 30. According to reports, the actress, known for her work in television and films, died by suicide. The exact circumstances surrounding her death have not yet been made public.

Sanchita was a familiar face to television audiences and earned recognition through her performances in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya. She was also associated with Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, which strengthened her presence in the entertainment industry.

Apart from television, Sanchita appeared in films as well. She was part of Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, where she played Tarabai. She also featured in the show Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, portraying the character of Sukoon.

News of her death has left family members, friends, colleagues and fans deeply saddened. Members of the television fraternity expressed shock over the tragic development, with many remembering her as a talented performer who had built a promising career across both television and cinema.

Sanchita's last social media post was a cheerful reel in which she was seen happily grooving to a peppy song. The video has now drawn emotional reactions from fans, who have been revisiting her posts and sharing tributes online.

She posted the reel on June 15, just 18 hours before news of her death surfaced online.

Interestingly, Sanchita had spoken publicly last year about the growing mental health concerns among young people after the reported death of influencer Misha Agarwal. At the time, she had expressed concern over the increasing dependence on social media validation and the emotional impact it could have on individuals.

Reacting to the incident, Sanchita had said, "I am heartbroken to see how easily young people think about their lives."

Sanchita's untimely death sparked conversations around mental health, emotional well-being and the pressures faced by people in the public eye. She leaves behind a body of work that earned her appreciation from audiences across television and film.