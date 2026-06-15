Sanchita Ugale Suicide: TV Actress' LAST Instagram Post Shared Hours Before Death Goes Viral, Video Shows Her Smiling & Grooving

Actress Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, is no more. She passed away on June 15 at the age of 30. Reports state that she died by suicide, and her untimely demise has left the television industry in shock and mourning.

Sanchita Ugale's Last Instagram Post Goes Viral

Her sudden demise has left fans in shock. Her last Instagram post was shared just a few hours before her death, where she appeared happy and chirpy, dancing to the Student of the Year hit track Radha. The video, now widely circulated, has become especially emotional for her followers, as it shows her in a joyful mood shortly before the tragic news broke.

In her caption, she had written, "Mai naachu tu nachaaaaa."

Check out the video:

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The exact cause behind her death remains unknown, and no official statement has been released yet.

She also appeared inthe sitcom Wagle Ki Duniya, where she played the character Ruchita Jaitley. Her performance in the show further showcased her versatility as an actor capable of handling both emotional and light-hearted roles. The actress was also associated with the Dangal TV show Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi, where she starred alongside Sorab Bedi.

The actress also portrayed the younger version of Tara Rani in Vicky Kaushal’s historical drama Chhaava. She had also appeared in Manoj Bajpayee’s Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. On Instagram, she had built a following of around 139K users, reflecting her growing popularity on social media.

Sanchita Ugale's death has left a void in the television fraternity, and she is being remembered for her work, talent, and contributions to Indian television at a young age.