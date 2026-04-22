Haryanvi Actress Divyanka Sirohi Dies At 30 After Suffering Heart Attack At UP Home: Report

Haryanvi actress Divyanka Sirohi passed away at the age of 30. According to reports, she suffered a heart attack late Tuesday night (April 21) at her home in Uttar Pradesh. Her family rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in shock, with several artists expressing grief over her untimely passing. However, her family has not issued an official statement so far.

Who was Divyanka Sirohi?

Originally from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Divyanka was currently living in Ghaziabad with her parents and grandmother. She completed her BCA from Chaudhary Charan Singh University before pursuing an MBA in Sikkim. She is survived by her brother Himanshu and sisters Dipanshu and Jasmeet.

Divyanka had made a mark in the regional entertainment space, featuring in multiple songs alongside singer Masoom Sharma. She also enjoyed a strong social media presence, with over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Her journey in the limelight began on TikTok, where one of her videos went viral and brought her recognition.

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Speaking about her early days in an interview, she had said, "I had a passion for acting and dancing since childhood. I made a video on TikTok wearing a blue suit around Diwali on Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma's song 'Meri Mammi Nu Pasand Ni Tu', which went viral because of my expressions. That video got around 20 million views. After that, my followers on TikTok became 5 million."

Her last Instagram post was on March 19. In the video, she is seen wearing a blue and white floral outfit and grooving to B Praak and Afsana Khan's song Barsana Mila Hai.

Soon after the news of her demise surfaced, fans and netizens flooded the comments section of her latest Instagram posts with emotional messages.