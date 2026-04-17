Malayalam TV Actor Siddharth Venugopal Dies After Cancer Battle, Seema G Nair Pens Emotional Note

The Malayalam television industry is mourning the loss of actor Siddharth Venugopal, who passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer. He had been fighting the illness for nearly two years. The news of his demise was shared by actress Seema G Nair, leaving fans and colleagues deeply saddened.

Expressing her grief, actress Seema G Nair penned an emotional note on social media that read, “All hopes have faded… popular serial actor Siddharth Venugopal has journeyed to a painless world… for the past two years I fought for you, even when my mind and body were exhausted, I kept running to bring your life back… today God decided that you shouldn’t suffer anymore… I can’t bear it Siddharth, I am breaking down.”

Tributes have been pouring in from across the industry.

Actor Kishore Sathya also remembered Siddharth and said, “Another artist has been lost too soon. Siddharth Venugopal was a familiar face to audiences through television serials. He had been battling cancer for some time. Our beloved Seema G Nair had been taking care of his health. The film industry has always stood by many people, including the late Sharanya, for their medical needs. I pray for Siddharth’s soul to rest in peace, and bow my head in gratitude to Seema G Nair’s kind heart.”

Who was Siddharth Venugopal?

Hailing from Chalakudy in Thrissur, Siddharth was recognised for his performances in popular Malayalam serials like Kasthooriman and Bhagyajathakam. His passion for acting began early, leading him to participate in professional theatre during his college years.

He later transitioned to television with the support of producer Arun Ghosh, after working as a presenter.

Siddharth is survived by his mother and younger brother. His father had passed away a few years ago, making his loss even more heartbreaking for the family.