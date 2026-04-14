Malayalam Actor Shiyas Kareem 'Forces' Actress-Friend Anumol Anukutty To Eat Beef, Faces Backlash On Social Media - Watch Viral Video

Anumol Anukutty / Shiyas Kareem | Instagram

Actor and model Shiyas Kareem became a household name because of his stint in Bigg Boss Malayalam season 1. He is a friend of actress Anumol Anukutty, who was the winner of Bigg Boss Malayalam season 7. Now, a video of them has made it to social media, in which Kareem is seen telling Anukutty to eat beef. The two attended a wedding reception, and in the video, we can see that Kareem is forcefully telling the actress to eat beef.

However, Anukutty refuses and says that she is on a diet. So, the actor jokingly tells her if she is a BJP follower. Watch the video below...

Shocking!

Malayalam TV celebrity Shiyas Kareem forces a hindu woman Anumol to eat BEEF on camera!



He aggressively shouts: "Eat.. Eat… Anu Eat"



When she respectfully refuses, this bully turns nasty, mocks her, asks if she's a BJP follower!



This is the ugly face of #KeralaStory… pic.twitter.com/YPW36bg4wS — Voice of Hindus (@Voiceofhindus) April 14, 2026

Netizens React To Shiyas Kareem & Anumol Anukutty's Viral Video

The video has gone viral, and netizens are slamming Kareem. However, a few netizens have noted that Anumol is a beef eater, and she had posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she was seen serving beef to her friends.

A netizen tweeted, "Same girl cooking beef and serving to her Muslim friends ..u can check her instagram story (sic)." Another X user wrote, "In Keralam beef is state sponsor, so no need to outrage, 70-80 % Hindus consume beef without any thaught. I think we should worry less about Keralam Hindus (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "If he is forcing and mocking her like this..then..Somebody should put pork on his food.. its individual choice to eat whatever they want. He should not force (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Neither Anumol nor Shiyas has shared any statement about it.