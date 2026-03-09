'Spreading Hate In The Name Of Religion': Daisy Shah Gives Befitting Reply To Troll After Her Video Of Cooking Malpua At An Iftar Party Goes Viral - Watch

Daisy Shah | Instagram

A couple of months ago, during the BMC elections, a fire broke out near Daisy Shah's house after a political party was bursting crackers while campaigning in her area. The actress had shared a video of the incident and slammed the party members. Recently, she attended an iftar party at a restaurant, where Daisy was cooking malpua. The video of the same made it to social media, and a netizen trolled her by comparing the fire incident to the iftar party. However, the actress gave a befitting reply to the troll.

A netizen tweeted, "Meet Daisy Shah >She has a problem with firecrackers >But She visits Iftaar parties and cooks there as well (sic)." Replying to the netizens, Daisy wrote, "Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon (sic)."

Fire Crackers and cooking food are completely different from each other. Good luck with spreading hate in the name of religion. I hope you get well soon 🙏 https://t.co/QNCN086CE4 — Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) March 8, 2026

Netizens React To Daisy Shah's Trolling

Reacting to the scenario, a netizen tweeted, "The two aren't even comparable. One's a public hazard, the other's private celebration & warmth. Calling out unsafe practices isn't hate, twisting it into religious division is. More power to you (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Don't know why spreading hate, even she is doing Namaste to Muslims to show unity (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "She's doing it because she wants Salman to give her a film. But that's not going to happen (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Daisy Shah Movies

On the work front, Daisy was last seen in a film titled Bihu Attack, which also starred Arbaaz Khan in the lead roles. The movie was released in January this year, and it failed to create any buzz.

She has a web series titled The Ghost of Gandhi lined up, but the release date has not yet been announced.