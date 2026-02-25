'Salim Khan Is Out Of Danger, Surgery Went Well': Daisy Shah Shares Salman Khan's Father's Heath Update

Veteran screenwriter Salim Khan is now out of danger and recovering well after undergoing a surgical procedure at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. Bollywood actress Daisy Shah, who has been in touch with the Khan family, shared an update on his health. The 90-year-old writer was hospitalised on Tuesday, February 17, after his health deteriorated and was later shifted to the ICU for close monitoring.

Speaking about his condition during a recent interaction with Filmygyan, Daisy said, "I couldn’t meet Salim sir, but I am constantly in touch with Salman sir and his family. Salim Sir is fine now. He is stable. The surgery went well, it was a success, and he is under observation, but he is out of danger."

Daisy worked with Salman in the film Jai Ho.

According to reports, Salim Khan had been experiencing swelling in his body, following which doctors decided to keep him under observation and proceed with the necessary medical procedure.

After the surgery, hospital authorities issued a medical bulletin updating the public about his condition. However, reports suggested that Salman and his family were not pleased with details being shared with the media. The family has reportedly maintained that his health is a private matter and that any official updates should come directly from them.

Salman has been visiting the hospital regularly to be by his father’s side. His siblings, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan, along with actor Aayush Sharma, were also seen at the hospital earlier.

Several members of the film industry have visited to extend their support. Actor Ajaz Khan met Salim Khan and later shared that his condition was steadily improving. Reports also indicate that superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the hospital to enquire about his well-being.

Salim Khan, best known as one half of the iconic writing duo behind films like Sholay, continues to remain under medical supervision as he recovers.