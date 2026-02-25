Eknath Shinde Calls Salman Khan To Enquire About Salim Khan's Health Amid Hospitalisation, Actor Shares Update

File photo of Deputy CM of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Salim Khan and Salman Khan | ANI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde recently spoke to actor Salman Khan over the phone to enquire about the health of his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, who has been undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai for the past few days.

According to a report in ABP, during his conversation with Shinde, Salman shared that his father’s condition is improving and that he is expected to recover within the next couple of days. The Deputy CM asked in detail about Salim Khan’s health and extended his good wishes to the family.

Salman has been regularly visiting the hospital to check on his father. His siblings, including Alvira Khan Agnihotri, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and Arpita Khan, along with actor Aayush Sharma, were also seen at the hospital earlier.

Members of the film industry have also been visiting to offer their support. Actor Ajaz Khan met Salim Khan at the hospital and later stated that his condition is steadily improving. He mentioned that although Salim Khan is still in the ICU, his health is better than before and he continues to receive treatment under doctors’ supervision. Reports also suggest that superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited the hospital.

The Sholay writer was hospitalised on Tuesday (February 17) after his health deteriorated. Following his admission, he was shifted to the ICU, where he remains under close medical supervision.

According to reports, Salim Khan was experiencing swelling in his body, prompting doctors to keep him under observation. As soon as news of his hospitalisation spread, family members rushed to be by his side.

Salim Khan is a renowned Indian screenwriter, actor, and producer, best known for his work in Bollywood. Born on November 24, 1935, he gained fame as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar. Together, they wrote some of the most successful and influential films of the 1970s and 80s, including classics like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer.