 Shah Rukh Khan Visits Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan's At Lilavati Hospital Amid Health Concerns- Watch VIDEO
Shah Rukh Khan was spotted visiting Salim Khan at Lilavati Hospital after the veteran screenwriter was admitted for a minor brain hemorrhage. The 90-year-old's health is reportedly stable, though his recovery is slow due to age-related issues.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Bollywood’s King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, was recently spotted arriving at Lilavati Hospital to visit Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan. A video of his arrival surfaced online. The 90-year-old veteran writer was admitted to the hospital on February 17, 2026.

In the video uploaded by ANI, SRK was seen arriving at the hospital in his car. Upon seeing this, one user commented, "Shah Rukh Khan visiting Salim Khan shows real respect and friendship. Wishing the veteran actor a speedy recovery."

Salim Khan Health Update

Salim Khan's health is reportedly stable. Doctor Jalil Parkar confirmed on Wednesday that Salim suffered a minor brain haemorrhage, likely due to his age. He told the press, "He was having jerks, and his blood pressure was high. We treated him and had to put him on a ventilator to prevent his condition from worsening. It wasn’t because he was critical," according to News18. Necessary investigations and procedures were conducted, though details were not disclosed by the doctor. The veteran writer was then shifted to the ICU and is reportedly doing well. His recovery is taking time due to age-related issues.

However, it seems Salman and his family are not happy with private family matters being made public. A close source to Salman’s family told Variety India, "Health is a private matter. Ideally, no updates should be shared with the media, and any communication should be left entirely to the family, if and when they choose to address fans and well-wishers (sic)." Salman and his family are displeased with the doctor's statement and have asked authorities not to disclose any further details.

Salim Khan is a renowned Indian screenwriter, actor, and producer, best known for his work in Bollywood. Born on November 24, 1935, he gained fame as part of the iconic screenwriting duo Salim-Javed, alongside Javed Akhtar. Together, they wrote some of the most successful and influential films of the 1970s and 80s, including classics like Sholay, Deewaar, and Zanjeer

