Bengali Actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, 43, Dies Due To Drowning During Shoot Of TV Show

The Bengali television industry has been left in shock following the untimely demise of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. The 43-year-old reportedly died due to drowning while shooting for a television serial on Sunday (March 29).

According to initial reports, Rahul was filming for the show Bhole Baba Par Karega in Talsari when the incident took place. After wrapping up a portion of the shoot, he is said to have entered the water. However, when he did not return for a while, members of the crew grew concerned. Technicians later rescued him from the water.

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A report in Anandbazaar Patrika stated that he was rushed to a hospital in Digha, but reports suggest that he had already passed away before reaching the facility. A post-mortem examination is expected to be conducted at the same hospital.

Actor Bhaskar Banerjee, who worked with Rahul on the show and played his uncle, confirmed the tragic incident. He said, “He died due to drowning. It is a tragic incident. It happened after pack-up. However, exactly how it happened is still not clear.”

He further added, “We had gone for lunch after shooting. Rahul had said he would finish a few more shots and join us. But I cannot believe something like this has happened. It is shocking. A healthy, energetic person is gone like this. It is unimaginable.”

The report further stated that Rahul may have remained underwater for several minutes before his absence was noticed, prompting the crew to search for him.

Over the years, Rahul has been a part of several projects like Horogouri Pice Hotel, Geeta LLB, Khela, Ardhangini, Kaali, Paap, Rappa Roy & Full Stop Dot Com, Chaka, Jackpot, Hangover, Ajob Prem Abong, Hoi Choi and many more.