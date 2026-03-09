Veteran Bengali Actor Tamal Roy Choudhury Dies At 80 After Cardiac Arrest In His Sleep

Veteran Bengali actor Tamal Roy Choudhury passed away on Monday (March 9) at the age of 80, family sources confirmed. According to ANI, the actor died of cardiac arrest in his sleep at his residence in south Kolkata.

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from members of the Bengali entertainment industry. Actor and politician Debdut Ghosh shared a heartfelt note on social media, remembering his interactions with the late actor.

"He was a wonderful and warm person who loved long conversations without worrying about the time. He was extremely affectionate towards juniors and would step forward to help whenever someone faced difficulties during work," Ghosh said.

Recalling Roy Choudhury’s personality, Ghosh also spoke about his sense of humour and ability to lighten the mood on set with witty remarks.

Roy Choudhury was known for his work across theatre, television, and cinema in the Bengali entertainment industry. He began his journey as a stage actor and remained closely associated with theatre for much of his life.

Although theatre remained his primary interest, he later became a familiar face in Bengali television and films. From the mid-1990s onwards, Roy Choudhury regularly appeared in several popular television serials, where he played supporting characters that were widely recognised by audiences.

Over the years, he also featured in a range of Bengali films, working in both commercial and alternative cinema. His filmography includes titles such as Challenge, Le Halua Le, Bindass, Amazon Obhijaan and Chander Pahar. He was also part of critically noted films like Jatiswar and Gorosthane Sabdhan.

In recent years, Roy Choudhury had reduced his work commitments due to health-related issues.