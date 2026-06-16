Sanchita Ugale Death: Actress' Grandfather Breaks Silence, Says 'It's Painful, Completely Beyond Our Understanding'

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Television actress Sanchita Ugale's death has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry. The 22-year-old actor died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on June 14. She was reportedly found at her home in the Nalasopara area around 7 pm, when she was alone.

Sanchita Ugale's Grandfather Breaks Silence

Following her sudden and tragic demise, Sanchita’s grandfather, Gopinath, became emotional while speaking about his granddaughter. Remembering her journey, he praised her for building a successful career in television through sheer hard work and determination, without any industry backing or 'godfather' support.

'It Is Very Painful'

Speaking to the media, Sanchita's grandfather said, "It is very painful. Why she did this, only God knows what was going on in her mind. It is completely beyond our understanding."

'Don't Know What She Was Going Through Mentally'

"We still do not know what she was going through mentally or what the real issue was. She had no disputes with anyone, and nobody ever spoke ill of her. There was nothing lacking in her life. Everything she achieved came through her own hard work and determination. She was an exceptionally capable young woman who had made a name for herself not just across our taluka, but throughout Ahmednagar district," he said.

After news of Sanchita’s death broke, the AICWA released a press note demanding a high-level investigation into her alleged suicide.

Her death has also reignited conversations around mental health awareness and the pressures faced by young actors in the entertainment industry, where personal struggles often remain unseen despite professional success.