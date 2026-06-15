'She Often Said She Will End Her Life': Sanchita Ugale's Co-Star Megha Sharma Reveals Actress's Battle With Depression Before Death

Sanchita Ugale's Co-Star Megha Sharma Reveals Actress's Battle With Depression Before Death |

Television actress Sanchita Ugale's death has left the entertainment industry in shock, with many trying to understand the circumstances surrounding her passing. As reports suggest that the actress died by suicide, her co-star Megha Sharma opened up about Sanchita's personal struggles and revealed that she had been battling depression since January.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Megha said, "I am in deep shock and out of words. She hung herself is what I hear." She further shared that Sanchita had been dealing with health issues and was undergoing treatment. Megha added, "She had some health issues and was suffering from depression since January. She had some personal reasons and was undergoing treatment."

Recalling her last meeting with Sanchita, Megha revealed that she had met the actress just 10 days ago and had even accompanied her to an audition. According to Megha, Sanchita appeared hopeful about her future. She said, "But she was a happy go lucky person. Infact, I met her 10 days ago and took her for an audition. She was convinced that she could make it. Later her phone was switched off."

Megha also shared that Sanchita had previously expressed thoughts about ending her life. She said, "She often said that she will end her life and we all including her mother and family motivated her to stay positive and not think about such negative things."

The actress further expressed regret that despite the support of her loved ones, they were unable to help Sanchita overcome her struggles this time.

Sanchita Ugale was a familiar face in the television industry, known for her roles in popular shows such as Kumkum Bhagya, Anjan Ghar, and Dilwali Dulha Le Jayegi. She had also featured in the historical drama Chhaava. The actress was found dead at her residence in Nalasopara East, Mumbai, on June 14. While preliminary reports suggest that she died by suicide, police have launched an investigation and are probing the exact circumstances surrounding her death. Her untimely demise at the age of 30 has left fans and members of the television fraternity shocked and heartbroken.