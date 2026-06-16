'He Threatened To Hit Her': Sanchita Ugale's Friend Makes EXPLOSIVE Claims Against Ujwal Sharma, Denies His Statements About Her Ex-Boyfriend

Indraxi Kanjilal Accuses Ujwal Sharma Of Harassing Sanchita Ugale | Photo Via Instagram

Television actress Sanchita Ugale, best known for her role in Kumkum Bhagya, died by suicide at her residence in Maharashtra's Palghar district on June 14. She was 22. The actress was reportedly found dead at her home in the Nalasopara area at around 7 pm while she was alone.

Indraxi Kanjilal Accuses Ujwal Sharma Of Harassing Sanchita Ugale

While the exact reason behind her tragic death remains unknown, Sanchita's close friend and actress Indraxi Kanjilal has alleged that she was harassed by her Saajan Ghar co-star Ujjwal Sharma, who played her on-screen partner. Indraxi claimed that Sanchita faced mental harassment during their time working together on the show and disputed Ujjwal's statements linking the actress's emotional state to her past relationship.

'Ujwal Sharma Threatened To Hit Sanchita Ugale'

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Indraxi said, "Ujjwal had apparently borrowed money from Sanchita and later behaved rudely with her. When she asked him to return the money, he lashed out, humiliated her, and even threatened to hit her. I have screenshots of their chats where he used inappropriate language and insulted her."

Denies Ujwal Sharma's Ex-Boyfriend Claims

Further, Indraxi alleged that Ujwal had mentally harassed Sanchita during their time working together on Saajan Ghar. "Sanchita did complain about the harassment and everything she was going through to the concerned heads. However, she eventually realised that nothing was going to change, which is why she decided to walk away from the show," she said.

Reacting to Ujwal's claims that the actress was going through a difficult phase because of her ex-boyfriend, Indraxi said she was "appalled" by his remarks about Sanchita's personal life, arguing that he was not close enough to know anything about it.

Questioning his statements, she asked why he chose to speak about Sanchita's love life instead of addressing the trauma he allegedly put her through. Indraxi further asserted that she had known Sanchita for a long time and maintained that the actress was neither depressed nor affected by her past relationship.

After news of Sanchita’s death broke, the AICWA released a press note demanding a high-level investigation into her alleged suicide.