'I look at auditions as an opportunity to explore what I am about to get into': '14 Phere' actor Kriti Kharbanda

But there are certain actors who make an ego issue out of going for auditions...

I have never really come across anyone like that. Actors are way more mature now, than they were a couple of decades ago. Maybe then things were different and auditions were a rare thing. The current crop of actors in Bollywood are more practical and sensitive. They want to get to know the director’s vision before they sign a project. For someone who is doing something in a new genre, a shadow of doubt in the director’s mind is inevitable. The audition will dispel all such doubts. Some people also create this glorified notion about certain actors and say they wouldn’t come for an audition. But, personally, I feel it does not make any sense to get that kind of an idea floating about you in the industry.

How was it working with Vikrant Massey in 14 Phere?

We hit it off from the word go! There was no awkwardness and we became really good friends during the shoot. And I think that is what has also reflected on the screen. He is so wonderful to work with, it’s unbelievable. After watching the film people have told me that Aditi (Kriti's character in the movie) and Sanjay (Vikrant's character in the movie) have this crackling chemistry. They haven’t said Vikrant and Kriti, they actually only talked about our characters. So, I guess the chemistry seems to have worked out well.