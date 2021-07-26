‘I went from my shaadi to the ones happening on the film set’: Gauahar Khan on shooting for 14 phere

Whether it is television, OTT shows, hosting events, or even films, Gauahar Khan has done it all. Currently, the actor is basking in the praises coming her way for her performance in the recently released 14 Phere. The movie, which stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead, shows Gauahar playing three different characters. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, the Ishaqzaade actor opens up about the movie, jumping from her wedding (she tied the knot to Zaid Darbar in December last year) to the weddings on the sets, and her newfound love for social media. Excerpts:

Of the three different characters you play in 14 Phere, which was the toughest one to pull off?

For a character, where you have to wear prosthetics and portray someone who is 30 years older than you, that is obviously the tricky part. The process automatically becomes quite difficult. The other two characters have different mannerisms and acting methods. One of them is from Bihar, while the other is from Rajasthan. Getting the language and mannerisms right was also a big challenge for me and, I hope I have done a good job.