‘I went from my shaadi to the ones happening on the film set’: Gauahar Khan on shooting for 14 phere

Whether it is television, OTT shows, hosting events, or even films, Gauahar Khan has done it all. Currently, the actor is basking in the praises coming her way for her performance in the recently released 14 Phere. The movie, which stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead, shows Gauahar playing three different characters. In an interaction with the Cinema Journal, the Ishaqzaade actor opens up about the movie, jumping from her wedding (she tied the knot to Zaid Darbar in December last year) to the weddings on the sets, and her newfound love for social media. Excerpts:
Of the three different characters you play in 14 Phere, which was the toughest one to pull off?
For a character, where you have to wear prosthetics and portray someone who is 30 years older than you, that is obviously the tricky part. The process automatically becomes quite difficult. The other two characters have different mannerisms and acting methods. One of them is from Bihar, while the other is from Rajasthan. Getting the language and mannerisms right was also a big challenge for me and, I hope I have done a good job.
Director Devanshu Singh revealed you were on the set the next day after your wedding. How did that happen?
The dates that were given to me for the film’s schedule spanned between October to December. I had told them I would need at least a week for my wedding preparations. My schedule was also jam-packed as I was shooting for another web project and I didn’t have a single day to spare. My wedding functions were from December 21 to 26. On December 27, I reported on the set... I went from my shaadi to the shaadis on the sets of 14 Phere. So, a part of my wedding, a part of my psychology drowned in the universe of the wedding functions. I even wore my own wedding mehendi in the film!
How has life changed after marriage?
It has become better, more stable and is a place where I know I belong to. It has made me more confident and my husband [Zaid Darbar] understands my work. He supports me in what I do and I support him in what he does.
Your Instagram is full of entertaining content. Who is the brain behind it, you or Zaid?
Ever since Zaid came into my life, my social media game has become A+ because he understands it. The goal is to entertain people with whatever we do. I have been accepted in all entertainment mediums be it television, films, OTT, and other spheres. So, I’m thankful that the same happened for social media too. Zaid actually upped my game on social media.
You have been busy since your wedding with professional commitments and personal emergencies. The trip to Moscow with Zaid must have come as a breather...
It was a much-needed break, because I went for honeymoon six months after my wedding as there was a lot of work on my plate. And then the pandemic and the lockdown added to the problems. I think the best part was that we went on at the right time and chose the right place. While on the trip, we took all the precautions and followed the protocols and we came back safe and sound and that was the best part.
