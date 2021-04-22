'How dare you judge': Gauahar Khan hits back at trolls who accused her of not grieving enough after father’s death

Actress Gauahar Khan lost her father, Zafar Ahmed Khan last month. He was unwell for a while and was hospitalised for almost a week.

Around the same time, Khan was also banned by FWICE for flouting COVID-19 rules.

Recently, she interacted with her fans and followers on social media to address the accusation of her not grieving enough.

She started the video by saying, "People are so sick, let me just address this. I lost my dad a month and a half ago and people were so quick to judge. 'Oh, you are already posting stuff. You are already putting pictures and dance videos.' Do you people even know what it takes to get over a loss? Do you know that a person doesn't need to sit like this and wonder 'Oh my God, I am losing somebody.' You can't do that. In Islam, you can't grieve for more than three days. You can't cry and be in sadness for more than three days. You have to move on, you have to live your life, you have to carry on with the love of the person that you've lost. So, don't you dare and keep your judgements to yourself and let people be, the way they want to heal, the way they want to come out of things, the way they want to function, stop judging people."

Actress Hina Khan, who shared the screen with Gauahar on Bigg Boss 14, had posted: "Rest in Peace Uncle” following her father’s death.

Now, Hina, who also lost her dad recently, had scores of celebs offering condolences on social media. Some trolls pointed out that Gauahar did not.

Hitting back, she said, "I've been ignoring these trolls for so long. Every picture that I posted after my dad passed away, there were comments saying, 'Oh, aapke dad ko 40 din bhi nahin hue hain.' I was like 'sharam nahin aati tumko' (cries). You are reminding me 20,000 times of how I lost my father (cries) You don't need to remind me losers, I already know that. Every day I ignore that and now when someone else unfortunately has lost her dad, and they expect me to put a rest in peace on social media. Excuse me, I don't need to do that to let someone know that I am there for them. I am there for her and she (Hina) knows that, I am sure. How dare you judge that?"

