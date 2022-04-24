'I have never explored the supernatural thriller zone,' Nawazuddin Siddiqui reveals details about Adbhut

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is gearing up for his next film Heropanti 2, which releases on April 29, will be seen playing a never seen villain named Laila opposite Tiger Shroff. The actor, who has recently wrapped up two love stories, Jogira Sa Ra Ra with Neha Sharma and Noorani Chehra with Nupur Sanon, will also be seen in a different role in a supernatural-thriller film Adbhut.

Nawazuddin had previously collaborated with Sabbir Khan for the 2017 action-dance film Munna Michael. Talking exclusively to The Free Press Journal about his role in Adbhut, Nawazuddin shares, “It is a very different genre. I have never explored the supernatural-thriller zone. However, Aatma was a pure horror film. My director Sabbir is working on the character in a very detailed manner. None of my films which are coming have such kind of detailing in my character.”

Nawazuddin elaborates further on his role. “It’s an emotionless and dry character. It is a great challenge to do such a role. I don’t think that this kind of a character has evolved in Bollywood yet, there’s no drama to it, but the film has drama. At times, you will even feel bored to see my character in the film, but you will like him in the end,” he concludes.

Besides Nawazuddin, Adbhut also features Diana Penty, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Rohan Mehra. The film is backed and distributed by Sony Pictures Films India and is scheduled to be released in 2022.

Sunday, April 24, 2022