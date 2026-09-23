'I Find It Absolutely Bizarre': Parineeti Chopra Slams Post-Pregnancy Trolling As Katrina Kaif Faces Backlash |

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra recently opened up about how actresses are trolled and judged for their post-pregnancy bodies, calling the practice “bizarre”. She questioned why a mother’s changing body becomes a topic of discussion, pointing out that it is a natural process.

Speaking to Filmfare, Parineeti also addressed the trolling faced by actresses over their appearance and weight after childbirth. Katrina Kaif, for instance, was recently trolled for her post-delivery appearance and weight gain.

Parineeti said, “I think at the moment what has happened ki social media na sabke liye career ban gaya hai. So, everybody wants to say something to make it trend taki unko ultimately, unke pages badhe, unke followers badhe, unke engagement badhe and unka koi career ban jaye.”

The actress added that many people troll others to gain attention. However, she noted that some do so without thinking. “Then there is a section of trollers who will troll without thinking, without planning. They want to troll because they have absolutely no brains,” she said.

Speaking specifically about women being criticised for changes in their bodies after pregnancy, Parineeti said, “I have a personal stake in this. I find it bizarre. I find it absolutely bizarre.”

She clarified that the issue was not about gaining or losing weight, but about why a woman’s changing body should be up for public discussion. Responding to comments such as, “Oh your body changed after that,” she said, “Yes, that is science.”

Most recently Katrina Kaif faced online trolling after pictures and videos of her appearance at the Ambani family’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Mumbai surfaced. Some social media users commented on her post-pregnancy weight gain and compared her appearance with how she looked before pregnancy. However, several fans came to her defence, criticising the remarks and pointing out that changes in a woman’s body after childbirth are natural.