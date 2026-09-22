'Whether You Are A New Mama...': Sameera Reddy Shares Body Positivity Post Amid Katrina Kaif Being Trolled For Postpartum Weight Gain

Sameera Reddy Shares Post About Body Positivity | Instagram

Actress Katrina Kaif attended the Ambanis' Ganpati celebration a few days ago, and she was trolled on social media for her postpartum weight gain. Many celebrities have reacted to it, and now, actress Sameera Reddy, on Tuesday, shared a post about body positivity. While Sameera didn't mention anyone's name in the caption, the actress' post was a montage of pictures and videos of her flaunting her curves.

In the caption, she wrote, "Whether you are a well known personality , a young teen finding her way , a new mama , a woman seen years of judgement .. or just a person who needs to hear this - Your body listens and needs you to love it back ❤️ irrespective of anything anyone has to say. CURVY- Beautiful- luscious YOU❤️ #bodypositivity #imperfectlyperfect (sic)." Check out the post below...

This is not the first time when Sameera has posted about body positivity. The actress, who is a mother of two kids, has earlier also shared similar posts on social media.

Netizens React To Sameera's Post

Reacting to the post, a netizen commented, "You have always owned your body so well!! this post is so timely, given how Katrina is being trolled (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "We are not here to live on people's expectations. I have also been called too slim (before marriage) and now in the middle age, people say, don't reduce more weight, bahut patli ho gayee ho (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Your the most glorious beaut there ever was in Indian cinema when i was growing up and ur authenticity makes it more special! Thanks for being you in this era of monotonous and homogenous beauty standards!!! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Salman Khan On Actresses Getting Trolled

During the Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, even Salman Khan slammed netizens who troll actresses for their weight gain post childbirth. While he didn't mention anyone's name, netizens posted that he was talking about Katrina and supporting his Ek Tha Tiger co-star.