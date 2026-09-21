Video: Parineeti Chopra Visits Lalbaugcha Raja To Seek Bappa's Blessings Ahead Of Her Web Series Debut With Shaque

Parineeti Chopra at Lalbaug | Photos by Ashwini Sawant

Actress Parineeti Chopra is back in Mumbai after spending some time in Delhi and has joined the city’s ongoing Ganeshotsav celebrations. The actress visited the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday (September 21) to seek Bappa’s blessings. Parineeti’s visit comes at a busy time as she is gearing up for the release of Shaque: Trust No One, which marks her debut in the web series space. With the series set to premiere on Netflix on September 24, the actress has been busy with its promotions.

For her visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, Parineeti opted for an ethnic outfit and was seen smiling as she made her way into the popular pandal. Photos and videos from her visit have surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the actress seeking blessings during the festive season.

The actress wore a vibrant pink ethnic ensemble that has a simple yet festive appeal. Long statement earrings completed her traditional look.

Take a look at her video here:

Lalbaugcha Raja remains one of Mumbai’s most popular Ganpati pandals, drawing thousands of devotees every year during Ganeshotsav. Several celebrities have also been visiting the pandal to offer prayers. Earlier on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan and Daayra star Prithviraj Sukumaran were also spotted at Lalbaugcha Raja.

Parineeti Chopra’s Shaque debut

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is preparing for the release of Shaque: Trust No One, which marks her web series debut. The series has been created by Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra, with D’Silva also serving as the director.

Shaque: Trust No One is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on September 24.