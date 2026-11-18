Filmmaker Karan Johar recently experienced a special moment when he introduced Prince William to the world of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) during the royal's visit to his Dharma Productions office in Mumbai on Wednesday (November 18). The filmmaker revealed that he became emotional while showing the British royal clippings from the iconic film, which is set to complete 25 years this December.

Actors Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were also present during the interaction.

Karan Johar Gets Emotional Showing K3G Clips to Prince William

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Karan recalled how the conversation turned towards Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which was largely filmed in the United Kingdom.

Recalling the moment, Karan said, "Boli Chudiyan started playing and I looked at him and said she (Kareena) was in this song 25 years ago. He looked at her he said 'That's amazing, is it bringing back memories?' and Kareena said 'Yes, so many of them'. Then when we showed him clippings of the song and of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. I felt so emotional because I feel 25 years later I'm showing his royal highness the clippings of K3G... I'm feeling very good.”

Karan Johar Talks About Bollywood's Popularity in the UK

Karan also spoke about the growing international reach of Indian cinema and the strong connection between Bollywood and audiences in the United Kingdom.

Discussing his conversation with Prince William, the filmmaker said, “It felt wonderful. We talked extensively about films and the filmmaking process. Our films do exceptionally well abroad too, we have such a massive diaspora market in the United Kingdom. Nowadays, our films are breaking into the Top 10 everywhere. As we have recently seen, our films are earning huge box office collections both at home and overseas”.

He further spoke about the special relationship between India and the UK, particularly through films and cricket. Karan added, “We also share a very special bond with the United Kingdom. We spoke about Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, which is completing 25 years this December. Since we filmed so much of it in the United Kingdom, we discussed that as well. We also spoke about cricket, as Saif and the Prince have cricket lineage”.

Prince William's Mumbai Visit and Earthshot Prize Awards

Prince William's visit to Karan Johar's office came a day after the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards. Founded by the Prince, the awards recognise individuals and organisations working on solutions to major environmental problems.

The event was held in India for the first time, with Mumbai hosting the global ceremony. During his visit, William attended an Earthshot Impact Assembly, met 15 global finalists and highlighted India's contribution to climate action and sustainable development.

The Prince and his wife, Catherine, also enjoyed a game of gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, travelled on the Mumbai Metro and interacted with young environmental enthusiasts.

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